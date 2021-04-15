Lakers vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for 4/15
The Boston Celtics play their historic rivals the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 15 on the road, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
The Celtics are riding high atop a four-game winning streak in the East’s fifth-place position, having won seven of their last 10 games while getting about as healthy as they have been at almost any point this season. Meanwhile, the Lakers are inching back towards health themselves with Los Angeles still without their two biggest stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as other key rotation figures.
Don’t expect the two teams from taking their best shot at each other, though.
Probable starting lineups
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum - forward
Jaylen Brown - forward
Robert Williams III - center
Marcus Smart - guard
Kemba Walker - guard
Los Angeles Lakers
Kyle Kuzma - forward
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - forward
Andre Drummond - center
Talen Horton-Tucker - guard
Dennis Schröder - guard
How to watch or stream
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: 4/15/21
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: TNT
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Injury reports
For the Celtics, only veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier remains out in the NBA's health and safety protocols. For Los Angeles, both James (ankle) and Davis (calf) are scratches as noted above, as is Jared Dudley (MCL) and Alfonso McKinnie (health and safety protocols). Potential scratches could also include Andre Drummond (elbow) and Marc Gasol (hamstring), though the team has yet to update their injury report for this contest.
