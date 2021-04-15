Lakers vs. Celtics: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for 4/15

The Boston Celtics play their historic rivals the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, April 15 on the road, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Celtics are riding high atop a four-game winning streak in the East’s fifth-place position, having won seven of their last 10 games while getting about as healthy as they have been at almost any point this season. Meanwhile, the Lakers are inching back towards health themselves with Los Angeles still without their two biggest stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as other key rotation figures.

Don’t expect the two teams from taking their best shot at each other, though.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown speaks on the value of Black lives after killing of Daunte Wright https://t.co/mxLTOLoawl — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) April 14, 2021

Probable starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum - forward

Jaylen Brown - forward

Robert Williams III - center

Marcus Smart - guard

Kemba Walker - guard

Los Angeles Lakers

Kyle Kuzma - forward

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - forward

Andre Drummond - center

Talen Horton-Tucker - guard

Dennis Schröder - guard

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1382423533851185159?s=20

How to watch or stream

Here's when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 4/15/21

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1382502606057136132?s=20

Injury reports

For the Celtics, only veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier remains out in the NBA's health and safety protocols. For Los Angeles, both James (ankle) and Davis (calf) are scratches as noted above, as is Jared Dudley (MCL) and Alfonso McKinnie (health and safety protocols). Potential scratches could also include Andre Drummond (elbow) and Marc Gasol (hamstring), though the team has yet to update their injury report for this contest. This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook! [lawrence-related id=49040,49036,49013,49010] [listicle id=49043]

1

1