Lakers vs Cavaliers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Cleveland Cavaliers
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Here's all you need to know ahead of Sunday's Lakers versus Cavaliers game.
Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added 15 points and 10 assists for the first-place Jazz, who are off to a 7-3 start to a year in which they were widely expected to struggle. “Again, it's a night where we had a lot of different guys contribute at a lot of different times in the game,” first-year Jazz coach Will Hardy said.
Here is a grade for the early returns on the Thunder's offseason additions.
Can the Rams avoid losing their second straight game and beat the Bucs today?
Vanderbilt football coach Clark Lea would not elaborate on why DBs coach Dan Jackson was allowed to coach against SC after antisemitic comments.
As stock prices continue to sink, many investors are concerned about what that means for their portfolios. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are officially in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year, and nobody knows how long it will take for the market to recover. Then when stock prices rebound, you can sell your investments for a hefty profit.
After a 20-point loss and a couple of big moves at the trade deadline, the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Sunday return to Soldier Field to take on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the 5-3 Miami Dolphins. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, CBS). Get the Bears latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts Inactives announced Bears wide receiver/returner Velus ...
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball's discomfort has lessened since the guard underwent his second surgical procedure in eight months on his ailing left knee, but there's no timetable for his return.
Japan's Honda Motor Co unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market. The Japanese automaker said last year it planned to roll out EV models under a new brand called "e:N Series" over the next five years with partners GAC and Dongfeng Motor. It began selling the first model in China in April.
After slogging through less-skilled pairings of twin bigs the Celtics deployed in recent seasons out of sheer necessity, they stumbled on an incredibly effective iteration built around playing center Robert Williams III and Al Horford together.
Certain retirement purchases, like big houses and expensive boats, are often regretted by retirees. However, there are other purchases that act more as investments. Here are eight purchases every...
The Packers are a team expected to have interest in OBJ, who is nearing full health. Could Beckham Jr. be Green Bay's big acquisition at WR?
Clemson wasn't elite despite being 8-0 coming into Week 10 and a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame means the Tigers' College Football Playoff chances are over.
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt plan to reveal a stealth tax raid on pensions later this month, as they push to balance the books and reassure the markets.
The Green Bay Packers tried to add multiple marquee receivers for Aaron Rodgers by the trade deadline to no avail. What do they do now?
Does his collection live up to your expectations?
The Vikings restructured their star right tackle and it could be the catalyst for a big move
The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s escalating ballistic missile launches and American-led military exercises in South Korea, again preventing any action by the deeply divided U.N. Security Council. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North Korea’s “staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year,” including 13 since Oct. 27 and one that made an “unprecedented impact” about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from South Korea’s shore, are about more than advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities and seek to raise tensions and stoke fear in its neighbors.
This is the story of how an automotive rivalry turned into a scene straight out of the Godfather.
With one ugly performance, Tennessee lost control of its postseason destination. To make the playoff, the Vols will require Georgia's help.