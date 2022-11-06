Lakers vs Cavaliers Betting Forecast

Associated Press

Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added 15 points and 10 assists for the first-place Jazz, who are off to a 7-3 start to a year in which they were widely expected to struggle. “Again, it's a night where we had a lot of different guys contribute at a lot of different times in the game,” first-year Jazz coach Will Hardy said.