Lakers vs. Blazers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (Dec. 28)

The Los Angeles Lakers (2-1) return to the court at the Staples Center for the second night of a back-to-back, with Damian Lillard and Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) looking to build on a win over the Rockets. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, moneyline odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on BetMGM.

The game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBA TV.

Lakers star Anthony Davis will return to the lineup on Monday night, while both LeBron James and Alex Caruso are listed as questionable. James tweaked his troublesome ankle on Sunday night in a win over the Timberwolves, and according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, his status for Monday’s game still had not been determined as of 2:00 p.m. ET. The Blazers will be without Carmelo Anthony due to COVID-19 issues.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

Point spread: Lakers -3.5

Money line: Lakers -160 / Blazers +135

Over-under: 225.5

Player props: Anthony Davis over 24.5 points (-115)/under 24.5 (-110), Damian Lillard over 27.5 points (-115)/under 27.5 (-110)

Advice and prediction

The Lakers have a favorable spread here regardless of LeBron James status – but if James is good to play, Lakers -3.5 goes from a high-confidence pick to an absolute lock. The line will certainly move when his status is confirmed, so I’d advise jumping on Lakers -3.5 early. Anthony Davis plus the Lakers’ high-scoring supporting cast should provide all the firepower LA needs to take care of the Blazers in what should be a high-scoring game.

The Lakers have scored 132.5 points per game over their last two, and the Blazers are allowing 124 points per game through two. Take the over 225.5.

Prediction: Lakers 123, Blazers 111

