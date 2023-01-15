Lakers vs 76ers Betting Forecast

ABC News

Former President Donald Trump denied a writer’s rape claim and called her a “whack job” -- among other insults -- during an October deposition taken as part of a defamation lawsuit, according to a transcript made public on Friday. Carroll sued Trump for defamation in 2019 over the way he denied her claim that Trump had raped her in the dressing room of a New York City department store in the 1990s. The judge on Friday denied Trump’s motion to dismiss that lawsuit, which also made an additional accusation of defamation involving posts by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social.