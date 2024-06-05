Lakers take two from Loggers in Legion baseball

Jun. 4—The Kalispell A Lakers won two games last week over the Libby Loggers in Legion baseball action.

According to reporting by the Daily Inter Lake, Cale Brink picked up three hits and scored four runs for Kalispell Wednesday in a 13-3 conference win. The Lakers (15-9) broke the game open during a five-run sixth inning highlighted by Bransen Holzer's RBI double.

Max Schara brought in a pair of runs later in the inning with a single. George Schwan started on the mound for Kalispell, throwing 3 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out six and walking three. Kyler Croft finished out the game going 3 1-3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.

Aidan Rose started for the Loggers (2-11), allowing 12 runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He walked four and fanned five. Cy Williams, Cody Todd and Bo Miles all made relief appearances for Libby.

Rusty Gillespie picked up a pair of RBIs for the Loggers.

In Thursday's game, Tait Orme homered and Liam Rech drove in a pair of runs as the Lakers defeated Libby 8-6.

Cale Brink started on the mound for the Lakers, going 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits and struck out nine. Beau McEwen finished the game on the mound, allowing one hit and three runs. He fanned one and walked a pair.

Rusty Gillespie threw four innings for the Loggers (2-12), allowing eight runs on six hits. He finished with five strikeouts and five walks.

Dalton Cannon and Brody Gilmore picked up RBIs for Libby.