Lakers trade Thomas Bryant to Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and future picks

Los Angeles Lakers' Thomas Bryant plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Jan. 28 in Boston. (Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

The Lakers are sending center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks, people with knowledge of the deal not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Bryant starred as a fill-in for Anthony Davis while the All-Star forward was recovering from foot injuries. Bryant is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, far outplaying the one-year minimum deal he signed this offseason. It’s why, sources said, the Lakers began to find Bryant a new home while getting needed draft picks in return.

The team was also looking to find more minutes for Wenyen Gabriel as a backup center in smaller lineups. LeBron James and newly acquired Jarred Vanderbilt also give them small-ball center options.

The Lakers will receive second-round picks in 2025, 2026 and 2029.

The team, according to people with knowledge of the situation, will be active in the free agent and buyout markets as it tries to add a bulkier center after it traded Damian Jones in a three-team deal Wednesday that landed point guard D'Angelo Russell, guard Malik Beasley and Vanderbilt.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.