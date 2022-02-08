Lakers trade talks: Rob Pelinka keeping LeBron James, Anthony Davis in the loop

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka has remained in regular communication with James and Davis to discuss potential trades as the deadline approaches, sources told ESPN, keeping up the standard operating procedure he’s had since Los Angeles acquired the two stars.

Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN

David Hardisty @clutchfans

My expectations for the deadline:

I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.

I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.

Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.

John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Since Jan. 1, players averaging more PTS+Rebs+AST than Siakam: Embiid, LeBron, Giannis, Morant, Trae, Doncic, Jokic, Harden – 10:19 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

'Lakers Talk' starts at 7p…

Excited to have @Bobby Marks join the show to discuss NBA Trade Deadline and what we can expect from the Lakers perspective…

Plus, should Russell Westbrook come off the bench? Will AD win the matchup vs Giannis tomorrow?

@ESPNLosAngeles

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Despite the Lakers’ issues, Frank Vogel remains hopeful for a simple reason. Vogel: “When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance.” My dispatch on the positive & negative implications that has moving forward https://t.co/Mh3OZYWWEg pic.twitter.com/8Nk2kkjl7U – 9:42 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s return, Anthony Davis’ mindset and how much better Westbrook could be defensively if he really wants to be. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnLakers

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak…

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: With the Lakers scuffling along with a 26-28 record and the trade deadline fast approaching, LeBron James backed Russell Westbrook and said, “There’s not one guy you can blame over another guy,” for where things stand at this stage of the season es.pn/3Li0Rb9 – 8:03 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James (left knee soreness) & Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) listed as “probable” for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. Since playing 40 min in OT win vs NY on Sat, LeBron said he has received “around the clock treatment,” but insisted he doesn’t have a setback – 6:29 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron on Russ: “We all in the foxhole together. There is not one guy who is doing it by themself. There’s not one guy you can blame over another guy. There’s not one guy who gets the praise over another guy. When we lose, we all lose. When we win, we all win.” pic.twitter.com/iL9LoOMRVD – 5:26 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Full player pool available for Team LeBron, Team Durant ahead of Feb. 10 draft

https://t.co/qpiolj23pt pic.twitter.com/r6M6xp3WFs – 5:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Frank Vogel on what leaves him optimistic about Lakers’ season: “When your starting point is LeBron James and Anthony Davis, you have a chance.” – 5:20 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

On Q from @Bill Oram, LeBron talks about the trade deadline: “I’ve said this every year: If there’s an opportunity to get better, then you explore those options. … As great as the Rams were, they had and opportunity to get an elite guy like Odell, and they went out and got him.” pic.twitter.com/tOssL745IM – 5:14 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron felt like the Brooklyn game he played with Davis and Westbrook was “a small dosage of what we could possibly see” with the Lakers. Two days later, he woke up and his left knee “was a wreck, a total wreck.” He called it “very frustrating” and for the end of the road trip. pic.twitter.com/dQzNY5NBwj – 5:05 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on managing LeBron James’ workload pic.twitter.com/FguHRJTodd – 4:55 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James on if he thinks the Lakers need to make a deal before the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/STUOlYqne6 – 4:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on Malik Monk: “Every single day he’s gotten better and better. … He’s played exceptional basketball.” – 4:18 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on the NBA trade deadline: “If you have an opportunity to get better, no one turns that down.” – 4:17 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron says he hasn’t been part of a season like this where injuries have taken such a toll along with COVID protocols on top of that. – 4:14 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

LeBron James with an update on his health, and his “around-the-clock” treatment pic.twitter.com/5a5g9GelRZ – 4:13 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers star Anthony Davis was among the nominees for Western Conference Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/g4E2SwIao7 – 3:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: LeBron James could leave Lakers to play with son Bronny James nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/07/rum… – 3:00 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Hey Folks, could LeBron James sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the future? Let your mind explore the possibility. thunderousintentions.com/2022/02/07/leb… – 12:57 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron’s return in the Lakers’ win over the Knicks, Anthony Davis’ recent dominance, and whether Russ could actually change defensively if he wanted to. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 12:03 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 17.5

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.65

3. Joel Embiid: 15.51

4. LeBron James: 14.56

5. Stephen Curry: 13.94

6. Trae Young: 13.87

7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.42

8. Ja Morant: 13.14 pic.twitter.com/iLEcjG5tVM – 10:30 AM

Jimmy Butler @JimmyButler

The brief breakdown is a veritable synopsis of why West lands at No. 14 on The Athletic’s list of the top 75 players. Yet nearly a half-century after he retired, there’s an unfortunate and unwelcome addendum to his story that he’d like to share: He wishes he could do it all over again — in a different jersey. “One disappointing thing (about my career) is that my relationship with the Lakers is horrible,” West, a Clippers consultant since June 2017, told The Athletic. “I still don’t know why. And at the end of the day, when I look back, I say, ‘Well, maybe I should have played somewhere else instead of with the Lakers, where someone would have at least appreciated how much you give, how much you cared.’” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022

But those memories of his Lakers past just aren’t the same anymore because of his Lakers present, one where the dynamic between the two old friends, so to speak, has devolved so publicly and painfully in recent years. His frustration, unmistakable even in this loud and crowded room, surfaces in full force approximately 10 minutes into this conversation that lasted nearly 40 minutes. “They’re in complete denial,” he said of the Lakers. “It’s insulting to me that I’m not …” He stops briefly. “I’m not seeking any apologies from no one — no one — ever,” he said. “I just said to myself, ‘How petty can this be?’” -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022

For West, though, the final straw came when the Lakers repealed the lifetime season tickets he said the late Dr. Buss had promised him so many years ago. Without any warning or explanation, his wife, Karen, received a text message from the Lakers last season informing her that the family’s seats for their games would no longer be granted. “It was a cold phone text to my wife,” West recalled. “No one had the nerve to call me, but that’s how petty they are, OK? And I love the Lakers, OK? I love to see them do well. It’s great for basketball. I’m proud of everything that happened when I was there. I’m proud of everything that happened when I wasn’t there — the positives. -via The Athletic / February 1, 2022