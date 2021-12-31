Lakers trade Rajon Rondo to Cavaliers for Denzel Valentine; Valentine to be waived

The Los Angeles Lakers have completed a trade to send Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was first reported Thursday.

Los Angeles will receive 28-year-old forward Denzel Valentine in return, but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports the Lakers plan to waive his partially guaranteed deal.

That means the Lakers would open a roster spot and could use it to ink Stanley Johnson to a deal after he impressed in his 10-day stint.

Valentine has appeared in 22 games this season and has averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.3 minutes per game.

Per Wojnarowski, Rondo is amped to play more minutes with the Cavaliers because he wasn’t in the Lakers’ rotation: