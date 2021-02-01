Lakers trade: It’s the anniversary of Stephen A. Smith’s epic reaction to the Pau Gasol-Kwame Brown trade

On February 1st, 2008, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired a franchise cornerstone and future champion in a blockbuster trade, which led to one of Stephen A. Smith’s most iconic rants after the deal was reported.

The Lakers sent Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, the draft rights to Marc Gasol, and two first-round picks to the Grizzlies in exchange for Pau Gasol and a second-round pick in 2010. In doing so, the Lakers shed one of the biggest busts in NBA Draft history, and went on to play in the next three NBA Finals, winning two championships in 2009 and 2010.

Fans and analysts were stunned by the deal, and Smith eviscerated Brown on ESPN that night.

13 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown. And I traded these thoughts. pic.twitter.com/aK2YqTIgmZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 1, 2021