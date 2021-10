Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have four of the NBA’s top seven active scorers. Given all that talent — LeBron James leading the way, with a half-dozen players on the roster with at least reasonable chances of one day being elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame — it’s easy to see why the Lakers would be a fashionable pick to emerge as the Western Conference representative in the NBA Finals this season. “I’m excited for what’s in store for us this year,” James said.