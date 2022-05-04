Lakers will take time finding new coach to get LeBron’s ‘buy in’

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be starting to narrow down their potential candidates in their search for a new head coach.

However, it looks like they won’t hire one for a while.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, one of the reasons L.A. will take its time is because it wants to make sure LeBron James will approve of whoever gets hired.

Via Lakers Daily:

“The search for Vogel’s successor is widely expected to move slower than most because the Lakers need to find an established coach who can win LeBron James’ buy-in,” Stein wrote. “The most capable coaches are obviously employed elsewhere already.”

This type of thinking is at least somewhat reasonable. Bringing in a coach who will not get on the same page as his biggest superstar is a recipe for disaster.

At the same time, the Lakers shouldn’t bend over backward to accommodate James’ whims, especially if he wants a coach who would not be the right man for the job.

General manager Rob Pelinka has previously said that he would like to have a new head coach in place by the NBA draft, which will take place on June 23.

List