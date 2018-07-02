Lakers tickets skyrocket by thousands after LeBron James agrees to sign with team

Here’s something that should shock no one: Los Angeles Lakers tickets skyrocketed following LeBron James’ decision to join the team.

Ticket prices on StubHub jumped by over $2,000 just 20 minutes after James announced he intended to sign with the team Sunday night.

In 20 minutes, the lowest Lakers season tickets being sold on StubHub went from $3,499 apiece to $5,800 apiece. pic.twitter.com/DtrUngjNnw — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 2, 2018





Prior to the LeBron news, Lakers season tickets could be purchased for $3,500 minimum. Twenty minutes after James signed, that figure jumped to $5,800. Hours later, it was even higher. The cheapest season tickets available on Stubhub hours after the signing was $6,000. That will net you tickets in the 15th row of the 300 level.

Tickets to the Lakers’ home opener are already $500

You can also pick up tickets to the Lakers’ home opener if you’re so inclined. It will cost you $500 minimum. Those tickets are also on the 300 level.

Oh, and you would be paying $500 without knowing who the Lakers are playing. The NBA usually does a good job with scheduling, and it should be a strong matchup. Still, that’s $500 for a fair amount of uncertainty.

Why did Lakers tickets jump so much after LeBron James joined the team?

It’s LeBron freaking James! One of the best players to ever play the game will join one of basketball’s most storied franchises. Signing LeBron would be a huge move for any franchise. Tickets would have skyrocketed in any city, though things were likely inflated in L.A.

People are willing to pay a lot of money to watch LeBron James play for the Lakers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

