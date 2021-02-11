Lakers-Thunder: LeBron helps Lakers escape 3rd straight OT win

For the first time in his storied NBA career, LeBron James went to overtime for the third consecutive game. But luckily for the Los Angeles Lakers, each of those three games has been victories for LeBron James and company as they won their sixth straight game, escaping defeat yet again in a 114-113 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds, including a huge steal in the final minute of regulation to help seal the home win for L.A. In addition to LeBron’s 25, Montrezl Harrell had 20 points off the Lakers bench and Dennis Schröder had 19 points in Wednesday’s win.

With the win for the Lakers, they are still a half-game behind the Utah Jazz for the best record in the NBA as they moved to 20-6 on the season so far. L.A.’s next game is Friday night against the Memphis Grizzlies who are coming off a strong home win on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Lakers survive another cold night

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have shot the 3-pointer much better this season than they did during last year's championship season. But while the Lakers are shooting the ball better, they've also shown an ability to win ugly on the nights they don't shoot the lights out, as they did in Wednesday night's victory over the Thunder. Yes, the Lakers are a more powerful offensive team and they added to that while losing some of their defensive firepower. But tonight, even against a Thunder team low on guard play without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they were able to grind out a win without their best defensive player. It's nightsf like tonight that will help LeBron James and his MVP case in the long run.

1

1