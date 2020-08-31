Lakers throw pizza party while awaiting second-round opponent

Coach Frank Vogel, center, and the rest of the Lakers traveling party had a pizza feed after advancing in the playoffs. (Mike Ehrmann / Associated Press)

Pizza is a rare luxury inside the NBA’s bubble and the Lakers took Sunday night to treat their traveling party to some.

“I’m not getting enough pizza in my life in this bubble,” coach Frank Vogel said. “Usually, at least once a week. I’m at a little bit of a deficit for my pizza eating.”

The pizza party capped an off day for the Lakers as they awaited their second-round opponent. The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will play Game 6 Monday night, with the Rockets leading the best-of-seven series 3-2.

In the first round, the Portland Trail Blazers used bigger lineups against the Lakers to try to handle their size, often playing 7-footers Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside together. It’s more likely the Lakers will face smaller groups in the second round, especially if they play the Rockets.

‘What I love about what we did this year is we built in the flexibility to play both styles every game that we play,” Vogel said. “We play some big lineups and some small lineups as part of our normal rotation and part of what we do.

"So if we were to go small for higher volumes, it’s still within who the Lakers are this season. So we’re prepared to do both, to be flexible and counter any attack that we see.”