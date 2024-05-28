Lakers have three targets for JJ Redick’s potential coaching staff

For a little while now, it has been rumored that JJ Redick is the favorite to land the Los Angeles Lakers’ open head coaching job. It is a polarizing prospect, as Redick has a sharp mind for the strategic breakdown of basketball, yet he has virtually no coaching experience of any kind.

In addition, his relationship with LeBron James as his co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast has led some to believe he wouldn’t hold the superstar accountable.

Yet it is gradually looking more and more like Redick could very well be the Lakers’ next head coach.

If that happens, James Borrego, Sam Cassell and Jared Dudley would reportedly be candidates for his staff (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via Marc Stein Substack:

“League sources say fellow Lakers search candidates Sam Cassell (Boston) and James Borrego (New Orleans) would be prime targets for Redick’s staff as well as an expected run at trying to bring Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley back to Lakerland,” Stein wrote. “As a Lakers player for the final two seasons of his career in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Dudley had strong relationships with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

Although Dudley barely played for the Lakers during the 2019-20 season when they won the NBA championship, his veteran leadership, plus his ability and willingness to hold teammates accountable, was invaluable.

Borrego and Cassell happen to be the other two head coaching candidates Los Angeles has interviewed so far other than Redick.

If the team does indeed hire Redick, it may not become official until late June. That is because Redick is a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew, which means the Lakers may want to respect his obligations there until the end of the NBA Finals.

