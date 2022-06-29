Lakers targeting Buddy Hield again?

As Indiana continues to take calls for Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, the Lakers have circled back to a familiar target: Buddy Hield.

Source: Matt Moore @ Action Network

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

From @Matt Moore the Lakers seem to still have some interest in Buddy Hield (whom I would love to see them get). Matching salary would have to be either THT+Nunn or something bigger with Russ, and then there’s the matter of how much draft comp they’d be willing to send Indy. pic.twitter.com/UkfOrlFIQe – 11:31 AM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 11:02 AM

1075 The Fan: Is Myles Turner a piece to the puzzle for the Indiana Pacers? “We are not actively shopping Myles Turner”, said Pacers GM Chad Buchanan on Kevin & Query. -via Twitter / June 28, 2022

The market for Pacers center Myles Turner is said to feature Minnesota, Toronto and Charlotte. New York has long registered interest in Turner as well, but the Knicks are only considered to be a serious Turner suitor if Mitchell Robinson departs in free agency. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022

The Pacers are seriously discussing trades centered on Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner, sources said. The Wizards and Knicks are interested in Brogdon, armed with the Nos. 10 and 11 picks respectively, sources said. The Hornets have expressed interest in Turner, those sources said. -via The Athletic / June 20, 2022