Lakers target Tristan Thompson to sign with Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers will not be the team bringing in veteran big man Tristan Thompson.

L.A. was a team to watch for his services with the Indiana Pacers set to waive Thompson to allow him to join a contender. The Pacers are looking to build the roster for the long run, and Thompson, who turns 31 in March, does not fit those plans.

Thompson will go through the waiver process, and once he clears it, he will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls, per Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle (h/t: Shams Charania of The Athletic):

The Indiana Pacers will waive center Tristan Thompson, coach Rick Carlisle says. Thompson will sign a new deal with the Chicago Bulls after he clears waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 17, 2022

The Lakers will have to wait for other names to hit the buyout market.

