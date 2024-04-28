A Lakers sweep A Chargers

Apr. 28—GREAT FALLS — Bryce Quinnell doubled, tripled and drove in four runs in a first-game rout, and the Kalispell A Lakers went on to sweep a Legion doubleheader from Great Falls Saturday, 16-1 and 7-4.

George Schwan, Hunter Fann and Tanner Vojta all tripled in the Lakers' opener, which ended after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Bransen Holzer had three hits, a stolen base and scored three times in the win; Fann had two hits and walked twice and scored four times.

Cale Brink went the distance on the bump, allowing four hits, two walks and one run in five innings. He struck out four.

In the second game Fann hit another triple and rove in two runs, while Wyatt Sharp tripled and Dillon Wink doubled. The Lakers built a 7-1 for pitcher Kyler Kroft, who allowed two hits, three walks and one run in five innings. He also fanned four.

The Chargers scored three runs in the seventh to close the gap before Sharp came in and got the last three outs.