Lakers' supporting cast falters in rough loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers followed up their cathartic NBA bubble-opening win over the Los Angeles Clippers with a resounding thud.

The Lakers’ second game in Disney World saw them fall 107-92 in a rough loss to the defending champion Toronto Raptors. While 14 points from Anthony Davis and 20 points form LeBron James wasn’t ideal, the bigger problem was the Lakers’ supporting cast.

When James went to the bench with seven minutes remaining in the game, the Raptors ripped off a 10-0 run to take a lead they would never relinquish. Before that, it had been a close game, with Toronto only leading 72-70 entering the fourth quarter.

The Lakers ended up posting a total of 17 turnovers, were out-rebounded 51-44 and shot a season-worst 35.4 percent from the field, with non-Davis and James players going a combined 20-of-60. Danny Green in particular struggled, shooting 0-for-7. In total

James didn’t even bother sticking around for the end.

LeBron was outta there before the game was over. pic.twitter.com/mPrWkjA9bd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) August 2, 2020

Per ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, that marked the Lakers’ 11th straight loss to the Raptors. They haven’t won a game against Toronto in six years. The team had no answer for Raptors star Kyle Lowry, who posted 33 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists while doing stuff like this all night:

The loss won’t really hurt for the Lakers, who have the top seed in the Western Conference playoffs all but locked up at 50-15, 5.5 games ahead of the second-place Clippers. However, with the playoffs just six games away, the team only has so long before such losses become costly.

LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Raptors. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

