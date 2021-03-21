Lakers at Suns: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers are back on the floor on Sunday after suffering yet another key injury to their team on Saturday night. LeBron James will not play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, though he did travel with the team to Phoenix for their game tonight against the Suns.
James left Saturday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a right high ankle sprain. The severity of the injury is still being determined and James is currently out indefinitely. Without James, that puts even more on the remaining Lakers, who have also been without Anthony Davis since the middle of February.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: March 21
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Spread via BetMGM: Suns -10
Injury Report
LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out for the Lakers. The Suns don’t have any injuries to report, according to NBA’s latest injury report on Saturday night.
Phoenix Suns (27-13)
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
DeAndre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul
Los Angeles Lakers (28-14)
Kyle Kuzma
Markieff Morris
Marc Gasol
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Dennis Schröder
