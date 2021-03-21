Lakers at Suns: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers are back on the floor on Sunday after suffering yet another key injury to their team on Saturday night. LeBron James will not play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, though he did travel with the team to Phoenix for their game tonight against the Suns.

James left Saturday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a right high ankle sprain. The severity of the injury is still being determined and James is currently out indefinitely. Without James, that puts even more on the remaining Lakers, who have also been without Anthony Davis since the middle of February.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: March 21

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Spectrum SportsNet, Fox Sports Arizona, NBA TV

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Spread via BetMGM: Suns -10

Injury Report

LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf) are out for the Lakers. The Suns don’t have any injuries to report, according to NBA’s latest injury report on Saturday night.

Phoenix Suns (27-13)

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

DeAndre Ayton

Devin Booker

Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers (28-14)

Kyle Kuzma

Markieff Morris

Marc Gasol

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Dennis Schröder

This post originally appeared on LeBron Wire! Follow us on Facebook!