Lakers at Suns Game 2: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Game 2, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The biggest task for the Lakers entering Game 2 is getting Anthony Davis back on track. Davis’ 13-point performance on 5-of-16 shooting won’t help Los Angeles’ chances of advancing to the next round, and against a Suns squad that doesn’t have much size to guard him, they must exploit matchups.

LeBron James recently expressed confidence in Davis having a rebound performance, saying L.A. is a better team when AD is aggressive.

For the Suns, Devin Booker’s 34-point game in his playoff debut will be one to remember for a long time, but he’ll need to hone in for Game 2 as L.A. will look to guard him differently this time around.

Booker’s backcourt partner, Chris Paul, suffered a shoulder injury in Game 1 that saw his handle uncharacteristically falter, including his usually deadly mid-range jumper.

Deandre Ayton, who went for 21 points and 16 rebounds in Game 1, needs to continue his momentum against the Lakers’ big men to give Phoenix a chance at winning.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, May 25

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Arizona

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

F LeBron James

F Anthony Davis

C Andre Drummond

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

G Dennis Schroder

Phoenix Suns