Lakers use strong start to down Libby

May 16—Trever Cockerill threw three no-hit innings and the Kalispell AA Lakers scored six runs in the second inning to take a 10-0 victory over Libby Wednesday.

Cockerill finished with six strikeouts. Bryce Buckmaster threw three two-hit innings in relief for Kalispell (13-3), striking out two. Colin Leonard finished out the game with two no-hit innings for the Lakers. Leonard added two hits and drove in a pair of runs at the plate.

Luke Nikunen and Bryson Herion each picked up two hits for Kalispell. Herrion drove in two runs, while Nikunen added one RBI.

Aiden Rose and Noah Gillespie earned the hits for Libby (2-5). Gillespie started on the mound for the Loggers, allowing six earned runs on six hits. He walked six and fanned a pair.

Libby 000 000 00 — 0 2 3

Kalispell 261 000 01 — 10 10 0

LIBBY — Aiden Rose 1-3, Rooney 0-2, Miles 0-0, Williams 0-1, Thom 0-3, Wolfe 0-3, Gillespie 1-3, Gilmore 0-3, Cannon 0-3, Riddle 0-3.

KALISPELL — Hunter Fann 1-5, Trever Cockerill 0-1, Bryce Buckmaster 0-2, Luke Nikunen 2-2, Kaden Drish 0-2, Ostyn Brennan 1-1, Carter Schlegel 1-4, Andre Cephers 1-3, Bryson Herion 2-3, Jackson Heino 0-2, Michael Owens 0-4, Colin Leonard 2-4.

2B — Leonard. RBIs — Herion 2, Cephers 2, Leonard 2, Nikunen, Schlegel, Heino, Fann.