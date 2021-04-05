Are the Lakers still the favorite out of the West?
GameTIme discusses whether or not the Los Angeles Lakers are still the top team in the Western Conferece when healthy.
Check out the top plays from Sunday night in the NBA.
At one time, the hallmark of a successful NBA player could be traced to his college team’s track record. But that's no longer the case.
Catch up on all the action from Sunday night in the NBA!
Gordon scored Denver’s first dozen points then helped the Nuggets erase an 18-point halftime deficit.
New Orleans welcomed back its starting point guard on Sunday, as did Atlanta and Golden State. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)
The Lakers begin a trip Tuesday and return home April 15, but coach Frank Vogel said there's no telling when LeBron James or Anthony Davis will play.
Jayson Tatum had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Boston Celtics blew past the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 116-86 on Sunday. Evan Fournier had four 3-pointers and 17 points. Robert Williams finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to help Boston post its second straight victory.
A UK regulator said despite concerns over blood clots in the wake of AstraZeneca's shot, the doses are safe and the benefits outweigh possible risks.
The New Orleans Pelicans could be without three starters for Sunday's clash against the Houston Rockets.
Lydia Ko's final-round 62 tied the course record, but Patty Tavatanakit's lead was too large for Ko to catch Sunday at the ANA Inspiration.
James Wiseman got off to a hot start Sunday, but he didn't get much of a chance to build off it in the Warriors' 117-111 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
As Trump doubled down on his boycott calls, Barack Obama on Saturday issued a statement supporting the MLB's decision to relocate its All-Star game.
Four-times British champion jump jockey Richard Johnson announced his retirement on Saturday at the age of 43. The Englishman holds the record for most appearances in the Grand National without winning (19), and is second in the all-time list of National Hunt Racing winners behind Tony 'AP' McCoy. "That's it for me," he told in a surprise announcement after finishing third on Brother Tedd at Newton Abbott.
Bellator 257 won't feature Aaron Pico.
Heading into the stretch drive that begins with Monday's home clash with the Edmonton Oilers, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a defeat in their last outing that might snap their focus back in place. The Canadiens, who boast a solid hold on the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division, were enjoying a three-game winning streak and 4-0-2 run before the last-place Ottawa Senators slapped six goals on them Saturday in a 6-3 decision in Montreal. "It was unfortunate," forward Tyler Toffoli said.
Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at the end of the game, scoring 15 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, and Danilo Gallinari canned a clutch late 3-pointer as the Atlanta Hawks outlasted the host San Antonio Spurs 134-129 in a double-overtime thriller on Thursday. Young also had seven points in the fourth quarter and racked up 12 assists overall. Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 28 points each for the Hawks, who snapped a two-game losing streak.
Ogwumike said she wants to continue the discussion with Green to figure out how to move forward.
The Miami Heat is starting to put all the pieces in place. The Heat got their first glimpse of Victor Oladipo on the court Thursday during a 116-109 home victory over the Golden State Warriors. Miami expects to have another key component to its potential winning formula on Saturday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks) with a buzzer beater vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/03/2021
The Texas Rangers are expecting a capacity crowd when they play the Toronto Blue Jays at Arlington, Texas, in their home opener Monday afternoon, a dramatic departure from the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know there is going to be a lot of attention on us," Rob Matwick, the Rangers' executive vice president of business operations, told the Dallas Morning News. "It's definitely going to be different," said left-hander Steven Matz, who will start in his Blue Jays debut and his first career appearance against the Rangers.