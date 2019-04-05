Lakers star Lonzo Ball and agent agree to part ways, per report

The rebuilding of Lonzo Ball continues on. This time, Ball has agreed to part ways with his agent Harrison Gaines, per ESPN.

In a statement to ESPN Ball said, “Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years. He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart."

Gaines has been Ball’s agent since the guard departed UCLA for a professional career. Ball was his first client and he later went on to create SLASH Sports, an agency that represents several other former NBA players, including Jamal Franklin and Jabari Brown among others.

Lonzo continues to rebuild

Ball’s parting way with Gaines is one of several moves made by the Lakers guard in recent weeks.

This week, he filed a lawsuit against Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster for using a “fraudulent scheme” that took money away from him.

Ball said that the decision to part ways with Gaines was unrelated. "Harrison has always had my back and although we will no longer be working together after mutually deciding to part ways; our relationship will always be bigger than basketball,” Ball’s statement to ESPN continued.

Prior to suing Foster, Ball distanced himself from his family’s Big Baller Brand. First, Ball posted a photo to Instagram hinting at a possible union with Nike. Later, he had his Big Baller Brand tattoo covered up with a pair of dice.

The young ballplayer was shut down in early March due to a left ankle injury.

