Lakers star LeBron James to miss first game of season

Lakers forward LeBron James blocks the shot of Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday night at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers star LeBron James did not travel with the team to Sacramento after Tuesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center and will miss his first game of the season Wednesday.

The Lakers said late Tuesday night that James was staying in Los Angeles to receive undisclosed treatment.

James had played 37 minutes and 38 seconds in the 114-104 loss to the Suns, scoring a game-high 38 points. He played in the first 36 games of the season and averaged 34.6 minutes per game.

James had frowned on suggestions that his minutes be cut down or that he skip a game or two. By not playing against the Kings, James will get a chance to rest a little more because the All-Star break begins Thursday for the Lakers.

He’ll captain a team in the All-Star game Sunday in Atlanta, but the Lakers don’t resume play until March 12 against the Indiana Pacers at home.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.