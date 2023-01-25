Lakers star Anthony Davis to return from 20-game absence due to foot injury vs. Spurs

Davis, new forward Rui Hachimura expected to be available Wednesday against San Antonio

Anthony Davis is finally back.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is set to return Wednesday for the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs, barring any setback in warmups, after missing 20 games due to a foot injury, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Davis will be on a minutes restriction and shouldn’t play more than 24 minutes in the game at Crypto.com Arena. It’s unclear how long that minutes restriction will be in place moving forward.

Davis sustained a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his right foot on Dec. 16 against the Denver Nuggets. He went up with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the paint and started hopping in pain almost instantly after landing on his feet. The Lakers then ruled him out indefinitely.

Davis was playing some of the best basketball in his career before he went down, too. He averaged 27.4 points, a career-high 12.1 rebounds and shot a career-best 59.4% from the field this season, his fourth with the team.

The Lakers went 10-10 without Davis and leaned heavily on Thomas Bryant during that stretch. The Lakers also acquired big man Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, and he is available to make his Lakers debut Wednesday.

The Lakers enter Wednesday having won three of their previous five games. They fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 133-115 on Tuesday, despite a 46-point outing from LeBron James. James is chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record and is now 178 points away from claiming the title.