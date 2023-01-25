Lakers star Anthony Davis to return from 20 game absence after foot injury vs. Spurs

Anthony Davis and new forward Rui Hachimura are both expected to be available on Wednesday night against San Antonio

Anthony Davis is finally back.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is set to return on Wednesday night in their game against the San Antonio Spurs, barring any setback in warmups, after missing 20 games with a foot injury, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Davis will be on a minutes restriction, and shouldn’t play more than 24 minutes in the game at Crypto.com Arena. It’s unclear how long that minutes restriction will be in place moving forward.

Davis first sustained a fractured bone spur and a stress reaction in his right foot on Dec. 16 in their game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis went up with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic in the paint, and he started hopping in pain almost instantly after landing back on his feet. The Lakers then ruled him out indefinitely .

Davis was playing some of the best basketball in his career before he went down, too. He averaged 27.4 points, a career-high 12.1 rebounds and shot a career-best 59.4% from the field this season, his fourth with the team.

The Lakers went 10-10 without Davis, and leaned heavily on Thomas Bryant during that stretch. The Lakers also traded for Washington Wizards big man Rui Hachimura on Monday, and he is available to make his debut on Wednesday night, too.

The Lakers enter Wednesday night having won three of their last five games. They fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 133-115 on Tuesday night despite a 46-point outing from LeBron James.