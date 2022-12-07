Lakers star Anthony Davis leaves game vs. Cavaliers early with flu-like symptoms

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left Tuesday night’s game in Cleveland in the opening minutes with flu-like symptoms.

Davis, late in the first quarter of their matchup with the Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, was suddenly seen walking back to the locker room. He remained there as the second quarter started, and the team then quickly ruled him out with “flu-like symptoms.”

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is out for the rest of the game with flu-like symptoms. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 7, 2022

It’s unclear what Davis is dealing with specifically, or when the symptoms started. The Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip, and will continue on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors. It’s unknown if Davis will be available.

Davis finished Tuesday night with one point and three rebounds in eight minutes.

Davis entered the game on an incredible offensive tear . He scored 99 points combined in the Lakers’ last two outings, including a 55-point performance against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. He’s averaged 34.2 points and 15.4 rebounds while shooting better than 63% from the field over their last 10 games, too.