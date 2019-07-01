Lakers signing Troy Daniels

The Lakers are dreaming big for Kawhi Leonard.

Their first addition in 2019 free agency doesn’t quite match that lofty goal.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent Troy Daniels has agreed to a one-year, $2.1M with the Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Daniels gives the Lakers an elite shooter to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and does not affect the team’s cap space. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2019





Troy Daniels‘ minimum salary is $2,028,594. I’m guessing he got that with favorable rounding in the reporting.

If so, Daniels won’t eat into the Lakers cap space. They can make all their other moves then exceed the cap to sign minimum-salary players.

A shooting guard, Daniels is a good 3-point shooter who should get open looks around LeBron James, Anthony Davis and maybe another star. Daniels does nothing but shoot, so a minimum salary looks about right. But the Lakers need minimum-salary players to fill their bench, and Daniels should fit well.