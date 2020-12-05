Lakers re-sign Quinn Cook after waiving him earlier in the offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have filled one of their final roster spots on their team heading into training camp and it was a bit of a homecoming on the Friday of the first week of training camp. After waiving him at the practice facility in the early days of the free-agent period, the Lakers are bringing back point guard Quinn Cook.

Cook was a major part of the locker room and was frequently seen with LeBron James and Anthony Davis throughout the season. Cook’s contract before the season wasn’t fully guaranteed and it’s unclear how much of Cook’s contract will be guaranteed heading into the season.

OFFICIAL: Welcome back, Champ 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z8qobHGUyO — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 5, 2020

Still, bringing Cook back improves the depth on the bench and also brings back a key part of the Lakers team chemistry, as well as someone who is close to the two-star players on the team, making it a no-brainer to bring him back in addition to his ability to slot in at guard and knock down an open 3-pointer as a career 40% 3-point shooter.

