Lakers sign Kendrick Nunn to two-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their free-agent haul with another scoring guard.

So far, the Lakers have added Dwight Howard, Wayne Ellington, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Carmelo Anthony, who should all play their own respective roles this season.

The Lakers also retained 20-year-old guard Talen Horton-Tucker, who should also make an imperative leap this season given his physical tools and overall prowess.

But the guard room got another addition as the Lakers signed Kendrick Nunn.

Nunn has played two seasons with the Miami Heat after going undrafted and made a name for himself immediately as a rookie.

Nunn is capable of finding his own shot as a crafty lefty; he also made 38.1 percent of his 3-pointers on 5.7 attempts last season.

The deal is for two years and worth $10 million, with a player option for next season, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Kendrick Nunn has agreed to a two-year, $10M deal with the Lakers, his agent Adam Pensack tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Free agent guard Kendrick Nunn has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Nunn turned down significantly more money to chase a title with the Lakers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 3, 2021

The Lakers used their MLE deal to offer Nunn this contract.