Lakers set Summer League roster
The Lakers have set their roster for the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, the team announced Friday.
Draft picks Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-6 point guard, and Maxwell Lewis, a 6-7 wing, will be joined by second-year guard Max Christie and two-way forward Cole Swider.
Also joining the team is former Lakers two-way player and unrestricted free agent Scotty Pippen Jr.
Here's the roster:
No., Player, Pos., Ht.
29, Damion Baugh, G, 6-4
26, Colin Castleton, C, 6-11
10, Max Christie, G, 6-5
30, LJ Figueroa, F, 6-6
27, Alex Fudge, F, 6-8
36, Bryce Hamilton, G, 6-4
55, D'Moi Hodge, G, 6-4
11, Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, 6-6
31, Sacha Killeya-Jones, C, 6-11
21, Maxwell Lewis, F, 6-7
14, Scotty Pippen Jr., G, 6-1
20, Cole Swider, F, 6-9
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.