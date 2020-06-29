Lakers set to sign guard JR Smith for remainder of NBA season

LeBron James, left, and JR Smith won a title together while playing on the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

The Lakers are working to sign guard JR Smith for the rest of the season, people familiar with the situation said Monday, reuniting LeBron James with his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate as the Lakers head to Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season.

Smith will be added to replace Avery Bradley, who decided to opt out of the resumption of the season because of family reasons. In order to be able to join the team, replacement players must follow a protocol to ensure their ability to safely join a team at the secluded ESPN Wide World of Sports campus next month.

According to the league's health and safety manual, any player signed to a player contract after June 23 has to complete a questionnaire about his medical history, be examined by team doctors and undergo testing that follows the same protocol other players had to follow.

Smith is represented by Klutch Sports Group, which also represents James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dion Waiters. Smith originally worked out for the Lakers in March the same day Waiters did, and the team opted to sign Waiters instead.

Teams have until July 1 to finalize their rosters and travel party, which can include 35 people, for the league's return to play. The Lakers' first game will take place July 30 against the Clippers and will be televised on TNT at 6 p.m.

When the season halted March 11, the Lakers were leading the Western Conference, having recently defeated the Clippers and league-leading Milwaukee Bucks.