Lakers set to interview James Borrego today for head coaching vacancy

New Orleans assistant coach James Borrego is scheduled for in-person meetings Wednesday at the Lakers' practice facility related to the team's head coaching vacancy, according to multiple people familiar with the plans but unauthorized to speak publicly.

He worked with the Pelicans last season following a four-year stint with the Hornets, where he went 138-163. In his final season with the Hornets, Borrego led Charlotte to a 43-39 record.

Borrego previously worked as an assistant in San Antonio and Orlando and spent two seasons at the start of his career in New Orleans, just prior to Anthony Davis’ arrival.

The Lakers have been very tight-lipped about the search process to date, with outside “noise” — a word used inside the team’s building — linking them to former NBA player and current broadcaster JJ Redick.

Borrego, though, is the first candidate through the door for the Lakers advancing to this stage. Redick, according to people with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly, is also expected to secure in-person meetings.

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham, after his second season with the team shortly after the Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round in five games by the Denver Nuggets.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.