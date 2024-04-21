Lakers to have ‘serious interest’ in Trae Young if Hawks move him

The Los Angeles Lakers begin the NBA playoffs today against the defending world champion Denver Nuggets, the team that swept them in last year’s Western Conference Finals and has won eight straight against them. But some are still looking ahead and talking about what this summer may have in store for them.

Assuming the Lakers lose again to Denver, it will be clear that they’re still one or two pieces short of being a championship team. Since LeBron James is 39 years of age, he can’t and shouldn’t carry the load as much as he has in the past.

To that end, L.A. is rumored to be in the market for a third star this offseason. Reportedly, Trae Young is their biggest target, and they will be one team with serious interest in him if the Atlanta Hawks decide to get rid of him.

Via Bleacher Report:

“If the Hawks decide Young is the guard to move, the Lakers are believed to be one of the teams with serious interest,” wrote Eric Pincus. “Whether he’s the right fit is debatable (he doesn’t play well off the ball, and LeBron James usually has it in his hands to end games), but the Lakers have been known to chase players that may or may not fit (Russell Westbrook).”

After losing in the play-in tournament, the Hawks will not be participating in this year’s playoffs. There has been speculation for a while that they want to break up their starting backcourt of Young and Dejounte Murray.

A strong argument could be made that Murray would be a much better fit for the Lakers. He is a more efficient shooter, a much better defender and a better decision-maker, not to mention less expensive.

The Lakers, of course, were seriously in pursuit of Murray prior to the trade deadline this year.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire