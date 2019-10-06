The Lakers already broke rule No. 1: Never tweet.

We're one game into the preseason and the Lakers' social media team is popping champagne bottles after their 123-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco. Now this is a tweet:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

All it took was one preseason game for the Lakers to get the Freezing Cold Takes treatment. As far as actual Lakers go and not those behind a Twitter account, LeBron James certainly is happy to finally be playing with star big man Anthony Davis, who scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his team debut.

The Warriors' ugly loss to open their preseason slate was a predictable one, though. This was their first time playing in a brand new arena with a reconstructed roster that is dealing with multiple injuries to its frontcourt. Golden State essentially played without a true center.

Draymond Green even predicted the outcome one day before the game.

Story continues

Draymond Green said the team is still working out the kinks after four days of practice, but thinks things we'll be ultimately be fine with time: "We'll probably look like shit tomorrow and that's okay." — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 4, 2019

[RELATED: Warriors desperately need big man help]

Going into the season, the Warriors knew there would be plenty of rust and kinks they needed to figure out. That was clear right away in their Chase Center debut.

Never forget, there always are receipts online. The Lakers might regret a premature tweet ... don't act like you haven't been there too, though.

Related content from TMZ Sports

Nick Young blames Instagram for hurting Carmelo's NBA chances

Antonio Brown 'belligerent' during deposition, lawyer claims

Corey Seager hits parked car before Dodger Stadium workout

Aldon Smith says he's sober, supported as he turns 30 years old







Lakers send 'warning' tweet to NBA after crushing Warriors in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area