Lakers seem willing to add Bronny James to keep LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have been getting warm lately. They’re on a three-game winning streak after downing the Utah Jazz 138-122 on Wednesday, and they have taken six of their last seven games and 11 of their last 16.

However, a concerning reality continues to hang over their heads. LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, and perhaps no one knows what it would take to keep him with the team past this season, other than a strong showing in the playoffs.

James has often said he wants to play with his son Bronny in the NBA. According to a report, the Lakers are at least open to adding the younger James to their roster (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via The Athletic:

“Meanwhile, the Lakers maintain that they have no intention of trading James, according to multiple team sources,” wrote Sam Amick, Anthony Slater and Jovan Buha. “Their preference is for James to retire with the Lakers — a stance that a high-ranked team source reiterated to The Athletic Wednesday. “… The Lakers, per the high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season. This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization. They will potentially have their 2024 first-round pick (depending on if the New Orleans Pelicans, as part of the blockbuster [Anthony] Davis trade, choose to receive that pick or defer to 2025) and have two second-round picks that could help to that end (the [Los Angeles] Clippers’ and the less favorable of the [Memphis] Grizzlies’ and [Washington] Wizards’ selections).”

An ESPN report on Wednesday revealed that two teams tried to trade for the elder James just days ago ahead of the trade deadline. One of those teams, the Golden State Warriors, was earnest in its attempts to land him, only to have Rich Paul, his agent, inform it that the superstar had no intention of getting traded.

The younger James is currently a freshman at the University of Southern California. His stats haven’t been impressive this season, and it remains to be seen if he declares himself eligible for June’s draft.

The elder James may not want to leave after all

Although there will almost undoubtedly be teams that will try to go after the elder James this offseason, he may not be looking to leave L.A.

Via ESPN:

“The Warriors could revisit a pursuit in the offseason, when James holds a $51.4 million player option on his contract for 2024-25,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. “If James returns to the Lakers, he’ll likely do so by declining that option and re-signing with L.A. on a new deal that would allow him an annual raise. James remains focused on returning to the Lakers in the offseason, sources told ESPN, but undoubtedly there will be many of these same suitors — including Golden State and Philadelphia — looking to convince James otherwise.”

He is averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds a game while shooting 52.0% overall and 39.5% from 3-point range this season. This weekend, he will make a record 20th All-Star game appearance in Indianapolis.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire