Lakers: Is Russell Westbrook turning things around?

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Russell Westbrook has been the scapegoat for all of the struggles and problems the Los Angeles Lakers have had.

His inconsistent play, low shooting efficiency, inability to hit outside shots or free throws with regularity, defensive indifference and tendency to commit turnovers have drawn the ire of Lakers fans.

But in recent days, the Leuzinger High School alumnus has been playing much better.

Not only has he been aggressive, scoring and shooting efficiently, but he also has been getting teammates involved instead of simply looking to put up big numbers, as his critics always accuse him of.

In each of the last four games, Westbrook has looked like the best version of himself, not to mention the version of himself Lakers fans thought they were getting when he was traded to the team last summer.

Could he actually maintain this and lead a late-season or even a postseason charge for the Purple and Gold?

The impetus for Westbrook's improved play?

Last Friday on the road versus the Toronto Raptors, L.A. was down by three with 25 seconds remaining in regulation.

After LeBron James missed a 3-pointer, Westbrook got the rebound, dribbled out beyond the arc and … put up an ugly brick with 12 seconds left.

It seemed to sum up his season with the Lakers, and it would’ve been fitting if they lost on that miss.

But when the Raptors took over possession and inbounded the ball, Westbrook got the steal, pushed the ball upcourt, made sure he was behind the 3-point line and nailed the 3 that forced overtime.

The Lakers won in OT, 128-123, and Westbrook finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Sometimes a sequence like the one he had at the end of regulation can turn things around for a player and even an entire team.

How well has Westbrook been playing?

The night after the Raptors win, Westbrook went back to the market he called home last year and faced the Washington Wizards.

Although the Lakers lost 127-119, he did well again with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Then on Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, Westbrook had 20 points and 11 assists in L.A.’s 131-120 victory.

On Wednesday, he kept the Lakers in their contest against the Philadelphia 76ers despite James sitting out. The guard had 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go with nine rebounds and eight dimes and came on strong in the fourth quarter as L.A. fought to give itself a chance to win.

Perhaps the most important aspect of Westbrook’s game lately has been his shooting efficiency. He has even been hitting from downtown to the tune of 47.6 percent shooting from that distance in his last four games.

Last season, as a member of the Wizards, Westbrook elevated his play the last several weeks of the season to lift them into the play-in tournament after it looked like they had no chance of getting there.

A revitalized, aggressive and efficient Westbrook from here on out would greatly increase the Lakers’ chance of getting to and winning this year’s play-in tournament, not to mention their chances of doing something of note in the playoffs.

