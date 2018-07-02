Who is on the Lakers Roster After The LeBron Decision?

The Los Angeles Lakers have already won the 2018 offseason by securing the services of the world's best player, LeBron James.

However, as we have seen in the past, James cannot carry a team to a championship by himself, certainly not in the jam-packed Western Conference.

The Lakers finished last season with a 35–47 record. They have not reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season when they lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers have been busy aside from signing James, although they only have 12 players currently confirmed on the roster.

Here's a list of all the current Lakers.

Guards: Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk

Forwards: LeBron James, Lance Stephenson, Brandon Ingram, Luol Deng, Kyle Kuzma

Centers: Mo Wagner, Ivica Zubac, JaVale McGee