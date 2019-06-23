Report: Lakers targeting Warriors' star assistant for Frank Vogel's coaching staff

When it comes to a coaching staff, the Los Angeles Lakers seem fully aware they don’t need to worry about that pesky cap space thing.

After reportedly making Jason Kidd the top paid assistant in the NBA and adding another former NBA head coach to Frank Vogel’s staff in Lionel Hollins, the Lakers seem to be going for one of the engineers of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.

Lakers receive permission to talk to Warriors’ Ron Adams

The Warriors have granted permission to the Lakers to talk to assistant coach Ron Adams about a spot on Vogel’s coaching staff, ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk and Adrian Wojnarowski report.

While most NBA fans have probably never heard of Adams, the 71-year-old is considered one of the top defensive coaches in the NBA and it would be a massive coup for the Lakers to land him.

A member of Steve Kerr’s Warriors coaching staff from the beginning in 2014, Adams is widely credited for building a perennial top 10 defense out of a lineup that frequently goes small and focuses on outside shooting on offense. In his first year with the team, the Warriors led the NBA in defensive rating and haven’t ranked lower than 11th in a season since.

Before his Warriors tenure, Adams had moved around the NBA as an assistant since 1992 and has worked on eight different NBA teams in his career. He also worked as a college head coach at Fresno Pacific and Fresno State in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Adams was voted as the NBA’s top assistant coach four years in a row by the league’s general managers. It should be clear why the Lakers would be interested in adding him, however the rest of their team shakes out.

What isn’t clear is whether or not Adams is interested in leaving Golden State. Given that he’s 71 years old, grew up in nearby Fresno county and seems to be in a pretty good place right now, you’d imagine the Lakers’ pitch will need to be strong to lure him away.

