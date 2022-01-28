Lakers roller-coaster & why Simmons-for-Harden might happen

Anthony Davis returned to the Los Angeles Lakers and all was right in Lakerland...for one night at least. Chris Haynes is joined by Vincent Goodwill, before L.A. takes on the Philadelphia 76ers, to react to the Lakers potentially righting the ship on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. Is coach Frank Vogel out of the woods and safe for the rest of the year? Will the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook? Can Anthony Davis stay healthy for the second half of the season?

Later in the show, Chris & Vince discuss the latest rumors ahead of February's trade deadline. Can we see a Ben Simmons trade soon and can growing rumbles of unhappiness out of James Harden in Brooklyn lead to a Simmons-for-Harden deal?

