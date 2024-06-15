Lakers are reportedly trying to move up from No. 17 pick in NBA draft

While this year’s NBA draft class is considered by experts to be one of the weaker ones in recent years, it has still gotten a decent amount of buzz. A lot of that buzz has been created because of the presence of Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The younger James is widely considered a second-round-caliber prospect, at best. However, there have been whispers that at least one team may consider using a first-round pick on him, if for no other reason than to lure his father as a free agent.

The Lakers are set to have the No. 17 and No. 55 picks in this year’s draft, which will start in just under two weeks. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, they may be looking to land a somewhat higher pick in the first round (h/t Lakers Nation).

“I’ve heard from plenty of people that they are considering at No. 17, there’s talk of the Lakers wanting to move up a little bit.”

Because the Lakers have very little, if any, wiggle room under the new and suffocating salary cap system, they must make the most of their draft picks. Plenty of fans are still complaining that the team took Indiana University guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who really struggled as a rookie, last year instead of Cam Whitmore or Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire