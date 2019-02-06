Lakers reportedly trade Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to Detroit for Reggie Bullock

The Lakers completed a trade to land Detroit’s Reggie Bullock on Tuesday night. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade just before Thursday’s trade deadline.

It just wasn’t the blockbuster trade that has dominated the news cycle in recent weeks.

The Lakers traded guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk to the Detroit Pistons for guard Reggie Bullock on Tuesday night, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Lakers are also including a draft pick in the deal, which is expected to be official on Wednesday.

Sources: The Lakers are trading guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a draft pick to Detroit for guard Reggie Bullock. Deal is expected to be completed Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2019





Mykhailiuk, who the Lakers took in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft, has averaged 3.2 points in just more than 10 minutes per game this season. It’s not yet clear what draft pick the Lakers have sent the Pistons.

Bullock has averaged 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season with the Pistons, his sixth in the league.

The Lakers have been in talks with the New Orleans Pelicans to land star Anthony Davis, however those talks reportedly hit a snag on Tuesday. The Lakers have made multiple offers for Davis, however apparently “pulled out” of any additional conversations with New Orleans on Tuesday. Lakers President Magic Johnson said he felt they made the “best offer that the Pelicans wanted” and wasn’t going to add anything else to the deal.

The deadline to make a trade this season is on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

