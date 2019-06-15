Lakers reportedly targeting Kemba Walker following trade for Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers finally got their man on Saturday with a massive trade for former New Orleans Pelicans’ star Anthony Davis. The trade brings the Lakers that much closer to an NBA championship, but the Lakers aren’t finished just yet.

Following the trade for Davis, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that soon-to-be free agent guard Kemba Walker will become a top target for the Lakers.

Walker, 28, finished perhaps his best season yet as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged 25.6, 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists across 82 games en route to earning his third All-Star nomination and his first All-NBA recognition.

Walker will tentatively become a free agent on June 30 when the NBA’s free agency period begins.

