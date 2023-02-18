Kevin Love has options. As he works toward a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Heat, Suns and Warriors have all come up as potential landing spots.

Now add the Lakers to the list, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhost while on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday.

“I think the Lakers are definitely kicking the tires there and looking.”

What Love prioritizes in a new home are minutes and a steady role. He had fallen out of the rotation in Cleveland, where he was glued to the bench for the last dozen games, and he wants to contribute. Love is averaging 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 35.4% from 3 this season.

The Heat have those minutes to offer, this is a team looking to add size and was in the mix for a Jae Crowder trade. Miami has started Caleb Martin at the four much of the season. The Suns would have minutes to offer, too, after trading Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder to land Kevin Durant at the deadline. The Warriors are .500 at the All-Star break and need a shakeup, but they start Draymond Green at the four and bring JaMychal Green off the bench behind him; they may have fewer minutes to offer.

After the trade deadline, the Lakers start Jarred Vanderbilt at the four and bring Rui Hachimura off the bench behind him. How many minutes the Lakers can offer — and whether they will make the playoffs — will factor into Love’s decision.

The Cavaliers reportedly want Love to find a home in the West, they don’t like the idea of him going to Miami and potentially seeing him in a playoff series. However, once he is bought out, Love would be a free agent and the Cavs would have no say in his next move.

Lakers reportedly “kicking the tires” on adding Kevin Love off buyout originally appeared on NBCSports.com