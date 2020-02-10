Lakers reportedly to have conversation with Dion Waiters after Grizzlies waive him

Dion Waiters was not long for Memphis. He was used for his salary to balance out the money on the trade that brought Justise Winslow to Memphis in what most people will remember as the Andre Iguodala trade. Waiters did not have a role as a two-guard on a Grizzlies team already loaded at that position with the just extended Dillon Brooks, De'Anthony Melton, and Grayson Allen.

The Grizzlies announced Sunday they have waived Waiters, as was expected.

The Lakers will have a conversation about picking him up, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Update in story via @WindhorstESPN and me: Lakers expected to have exploratory conversation with Dion Waiters in near future. https://t.co/V1bBRirHX3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2020





Waiters’ former agent is Rob Pelinka, who is now the Lakers’ GM. Waiters’ current agent is Rich Paul, who reps both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Those kinds of connections get him an interview.

The Lakers are looking to add playmaking and shooting through the buyout market, if they can find it. Waiters can shoot the rock — 37.7 percent from three last season and 38.6 percent on catch-and-shoot threes — but is not much of a playmaker. The Lakers are already getting minutes from Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at the two-guard spot. Waiters has played a fair amount at the point in Miami, but he’s not the kind of playmaker the Lakers are seeking.

We’ll see if anything comes of this, but expect the Lakers to be linked to every player bought out in the coming weeks. They also are expected to have a workout with J.R. Smith this week.

The Lakers will be looking for an upgrade after standing pat at the trade deadline then having Darren Collison decide to stay retired.