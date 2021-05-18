Lakers report card: Player grades for the regular season

Sanjesh Singh
·11 min read
The Los Angeles Lakers regular season did not materialize as hoped for the defending NBA champions, as they’ll have to earn their spot in the playoffs as the current seventh seed in the Western Conference.

At 42-30, the Lakers finished with an equal record to two conference foes in the Portland Trail Blazers and the Dallas Mavericks, but since Los Angeles lost both tiebreakers to the two squads, L.A. had to deal with being the seventh seed rather than fifth, which would’ve eluded them from the play-in tournament.

Constant setbacks became the theme for the Lakers, with injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James serving as the pinnacle to an injury-riddled season. However, the team did finish with the best defense in the league.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t make the situation easier, as Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol both missed sizable chunks of the season because of health and safety protocols.

Los Angeles finally witnessed a fully healthy roster for the first time in a long time, ironically occurring in their win in the season finale over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Before the Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors Wednesday for the seventh seed, let’s analyze Los Angeles’ regular season performance one last time:

LeBron James: A

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Missing 27 games in a regular season is unlike LeBron James, especially in a condensed 72-game schedule, but given the circumstances of his own ankle injury and lifting a team filled with mostly role players when Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder went down, James still finished the year on a positive note. Finishing the regular-season finale with 25 points secured another record for James, marking it 17-straight seasons where he's averaged 25 points per game or more. With a usage rate of 31.9%, the highest rate since his 2014-15 season, the 36-year-old forward put up his best field goal shooting (51.3%), 3-point shooting (36.5%) and true shooting (60.2%) numbers as a Laker. The Lakers were also +10.1 points better with James on the floor, the highest James has been since the 2015-16 campaign. Questioning his health moving forward is plausible, but it doesn't work for his play.

Anthony Davis: B+

https://twitter.com/ESPNNBA/status/1391793828261253122 "I'm back," said Anthony Davis after a one-handed alley-oop jam against the Phoenix Suns. Grading Davis is a bit more arduous than his superstar partner, as he only mustered 36 games this season. His last 13 games after recovering from a calf strain weren't enough to garner significant judgment; Davis getting his legs back was the chief goal after returning. But even prior to his injury in mid-February, he struggled to match the production we've come to expect from him. The 28-year-old big man ended the season with a 49.1% field goal percentage, a career-low. His rebounds (7.9) and blocks per game (1.6) were also career-low figures, but those could be allocated to Andre Drummond's arrival. Still, the numbers Davis displayed are adequate but not up the par with what we've seen the generational big man do previously. A B+ seems fair given the context of the season.

Dennis Schroder: B

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Schroder's first season in Los Angeles could be described as turbulent, especially on the offensive end, but joining a new team experiencing an extremely truncated offseason is a massive adjustment. Schroder's role with L.A. vastly differed from his duties with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year, and with it, his offensive numbers altered. His field goal percentage dropped, going from 46.9% to 43.7% as his attempts decreased from 14.8 to 12.5. On 3-pointers, Schroder went from 38.5% to 33.5% with the attempts going from 5.0 to 3.5. Primarily playing off-ball on offense can do that, but defense was his calling card. Schroder averaged 1.1 steals, tying a career-high, and also had 2.7 defensive win shares on the year, meaning the Lakers won that many games due to his defensive prowess. Only Kyle Kuzma (2.9) chipped in more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: A-

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The cardinal discourse surrounding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's season involved his inability to step up during various stretches of the year when the Lakers needed someone to produce more in the wake of injuries. Caldwell-Pope's best attributes thrive when the roster is healthy. He's primarily a spot-up shooter who benefits from the creation of others, not someone who can score off the bounce, run pick-and-rolls and more. But speaking of shooting, Caldwell-Pope posted a career-high 3-point percentage of 41% on a career-high 4.4 attempts a game. Doing that without the roster continuity is remarkably impressive, on top of the stout defensive performances he typically delivers. You rarely hear about his mistakes on that end of the floor.

Andre Drummond: C+

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Playing only 21 games after signing with Los Angeles after clearing waivers isn't the greatest sample size, but broadening out the scope of Andre Drummond's career, the Lakers knew who they were getting. L.A. brought Drummond over to rebound and anchor the paint on both ends of the floor. He checks the rebounding box and blocked one shot a game as a Laker, but he could've been better. Drummond's defensive field goal percentage, the percent of shots he allows opposing players to shoot, was +7.7%, meaning players shot 7.7% better than their normal shooting percentage when Drummond guarded them. Among all centers since April 8, when Drummond joined L.A., it's the second-worst rate. Only Kelly Olynyk (7.8%) ranked higher. Then there's the rough finishing touch. On shots less than five feet from the rim, Drummond shot 59.3%, ranking alongside guards like Alex Caruso and Wesley Matthews. He must improve there to augment the Lakers' title odds.

Montrezl Harrell: B-

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

A year removed from winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, Montrezl Harrell is now receiving DNPs on the bench. But it's not because of his talents — it's because of his limitations. At 6'8", Harrell is an undersized center with an antiquated skillset. That's an unpalatable amalgamation. His motor is relentless, but he needs to hover around the rim to be effective. And defense has never been a strength. With a healthy Drummond, Davis and Marc Gasol all sharing time at the five, the need for Harrell is waning. His role has been severely truncated, but the lack of growth in his game is costing him.

Kyle Kuzma: B+

https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1371144091325530117 With every passing season, it becomes more apparent Kyle Kuzma won't be the third star to James and Davis, and that's okay. Though his role on the team isn't defined — he oscillates between rebounding in bunches, catching fire from deep or initiating plays — he's a solid player coming off the bench. Kuzma upped his 3-point percentage to 36.1% on 5.5 attempts; last year, he shot 31.6% on 4.5 attempts. He also went from 4.5 rebounds a game to 6.1. But most impressively, Kuzma showed signs of growth on defense. When Kuzma played, the Lakers allowed -1.4 points per possession less, good for the 64th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass. That's the best rate in Kuzma's career. His defensive field goal percentage is also -2.7%, so opposing players aren't seeing success when Kuzma guards them. Last year, Kuzma's DFG% was 0.4. He's made solid strides this year.

Alex Caruso: B

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

From being undrafted, to going the G League, to closing out games alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso's ascension has been a jovial story. Numbers-wise, Caruso's 2018-19 season as a sophomore in the league outrivals his production from this year, but the context of that season differs to this one. Still, he shot 40.1% from deep on 2.4 attempts (the latter is a career-most), grabbed a career-high 2.9 rebounds a game and tied his steals per game career-high of 1.1. He's made improvements as a passer, especially as a ball-handler on pick-and-rolls, and stands out as one of Los Angeles' best defenders. A rough 22-game stretch in February and March where his shot and inability to create abandoned him prevents him from earning a higher grade.

Marc Gasol: B

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After a dreary start to the season, Gasol gradually acclimated to life as a Laker. The Spaniard ended the year shooting 41% from deep on 2.3 attempts with an assist percentage of 14.5, good for the 82nd percentile, per Cleaning the Glass. If he played, the ball movement and spacing were the best of any big man. And in any lineup featuring Gasol, the Lakers allowed 106.2 points per possession, good for the 95th percentile. The former Defensive Player of the Year still has it in him, and L.A. will need his talents if they hope to repeat as champs.

Talen Horton-Tucker: A

https://twitter.com/br_betting/status/1392345154233815044 Talen Horton-Tucker completely exceeded any expectations set for him, if any, this season and evolved into a rotational player for the defending champions. That in and of itself is seriously grand for a 20-year-old late second-round pick. Of course, the rawness to his game is still evident; he can get caught ball-watching on defense, his 3-point shot lacks lift and direction most of the time and he can get turnover-prone at the wrong moments. Still, the Lakers have detected the potential inside the 6'4" combo guard. Injuries made it a season of opportunities for the youngster, and he demonstrated his ability to shine on a big stage.

Wesley Matthews: B-

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1392340248504410119 Like Gasol, Wesley Matthews became another polarizing player because of his early-season struggles. But the concluding weeks has changed his fortune in the rotation, proving he still has gas in the tank to aid in a hopeful playoff run. He still struggles with inconsistency, especially as a 3-point shooter, but he can still defend the 1-to-3 spots. For the contract L.A. obtained Matthews with, he has reimbursed them with solid value.

Markieff Morris: C+

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Markieff Morris's season has also been mired in inconsistency. His stretch in March and early April where he shot above 40% from deep while averaging 10.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds inflated his grade. But outside of that stretch, both before and after it, he doesn't deliver the same performances. His minutes oscillate, which doesn't favor his rhythm, but the inability to produce in limited minutes, as Matthews does for example, hurts Morris' grade.

Ben McLemore: B-

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

McLemore has only 21 games under his belt as a Laker, with fewer minutes that exacerbate the difficulty of grading him, compared to Drummond's role. But as a Laker, McLemore is averaging 8.0 points on 36.8% 3-point shooting on 5.4 attempts a game. His role hasn't stayed fluid with a healthy roster forming, but as he's shown in his short time, he can catch fire at any moment and propel L.A. to a win.

Alfonzo McKinnie: C

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If Alfonzo McKinnie wasn't on a stacked roster comprising solid role players, he could carve out a decent role. He played in 39 games but averaged only 6.6 minutes. Nonetheless, McKinnie normally made one good play in most appearances that made you scratch your head and question why he doesn't play more often.

Jared Dudley: Incomplete

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Jared Dudley played only 12 games because of a serious MCL tear, which he recently opened up about. And when he did play, he averaged just 6.8 minutes a game. His best traits to the team come as a veteran leader off the bench, but he'll give you minutes when necessary.

Kostas Antetokounmpo: Incomplete

Kostas Antetokounmpo Los Angeles Lakers
Kostas Antetokounmpo Los Angeles Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

One of Los Angeles' two-way players, Kostas Antetokounmpo appeared in 15 games this season, the most in his three-year career, but averaged just 3.7 minutes a game. He turns 24 next season and is a restricted free agent this offseason. He showed little in his time as a Laker, so it'll be interesting to see if L.A. opts to retain him on a standard NBA contract.

Devontae Cacok: Incomplete

(Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

Devontae Cacok is L.A.'s second two-way player, appearing in 20 games this season, including one start when L.A. didn't have a healthy Davis and Gasol available in the pre-Drummond days. Cacok is still under contract for another year, but as a 24-year-old, 6'7" power forward/center with a traditional skillset, it'll also be interesting to see how the team persists with him. Similar to Antetokounmpo, he didn't impress in his opportunities, but minutes were scant.

