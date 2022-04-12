Lakers report card: Carmelo Anthony

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) grabs a rebound guarded by Brooklyn Nets guard DeAndre&#39; Bembry (95) and Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) in the fourth period of the Lakers 122-115 loss to the Nets at Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony grabs a rebound while playing against the Nets in December. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Over the next week The Times will conduct exit evaluations of the Lakers' roster, player by player. Today's group includes a look at forward Carmelo Anthony's key stats, contract status, preseason expectations, current reality and what the future may hold.

Key stats: Fifth on the team in scoring, averaging 13.3 points per game.

Contract status: Signed just a one-year contract for $2.6 million this season. He’ll be a free agent this summer.

The expectations on Oct. 19: Anthony had shown with Portland that he could change his game and became a three-point threat. He was expected to be a source of firepower off the bench for the Lakers.

The reality on April 10: Shooting 37.5% from three-point range, Anthony demonstrated that he still had some game left in his body.

The future: At 37 and having played 19 seasons, Anthony still has something in the tank as a scorer off the bench. And he is not ready to retire, so expect the Lakers to try to bring him back as a key role player.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

