Lakers recently discussed four-team deal with Jazz, Knicks and Hornets

Although training camp is fast approaching, the Los Angeles Lakers seemingly haven’t given up on trading Russell Westbrook.

They’re reportedly having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz to make such a deal happen, and they seem to have their sights set on getting Bojan Bogdanovic, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson.

Recently, according to a report from Jovan Buha and Sam Amick, the Lakers talked to the Jazz, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks about executing a four-team trade that could’ve brought them not only Bogdanovic but also guard Terry Rozier.

Via The Athletic:

“The Lakers discussed a four-team trade with Utah, New York, and Charlotte ahead of the Donovan-Mitchell-to-Cleveland trade, according to league sources. One preliminary iteration of a four-team deal would have had Bojan Bogdanović and Terry Rozier going back to Los Angeles.”

Of course, there is still a real chance Westbrook will be shipped somewhere, perhaps before training camp starts on Sept. 26. But it appears L.A. is not in a rush to do a deal that will not move the needle much.

