Lakers have received permission to interview several coaching candidates

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for their next head coach is starting to ramp up. It has now been nearly two weeks since they dismissed Darvin Ham, who had been their head coach for the last two seasons, as well as his entire staff, and they seem to have a sizable list of candidates.

Many of the men on that list are currently assistant coaches with other teams, a few of which are currently alive in the NBA playoffs. With the draft combine taking place in Chicago, Los Angeles has had the opportunity to ask for permission to interview candidates on their list.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it has gotten permission to interview several candidates, including James Borrego, David Adelman, Sam Cassell and Micah Nori.

ESPN Sources: The Lakers have secured permission to interview several assistants for head coaching job, including New Orleans’ James Borrego, Denver’s David Adelman, Boston’s Sam Cassell and Minnesota’s Micah Nori, among others. https://t.co/4m4lIC98Pe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 15, 2024

Of the four aforementioned men, only Borrego has any NBA head coaching experience. He was at the helm of the Charlotte Hornets for four seasons before getting fired in 2022.

Another leading candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching job is former sharpshooter JJ Redick, who has no real coaching experience of any kind. He is currently LeBron James’ co-host on the “Mind the Game” podcast.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire